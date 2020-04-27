New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a long discussion with chief ministers of various states over video-conferencing Monday. During the meeting he stated that the lockdown has yielded positive results. He asserted that due to the lockdown, thousands of lives have been saved in the last 1.5 months.

Others present in meering

Among those present at the virtual meet were Home Minister Amit Shah, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and top officials from the PMO and Union Health Ministry.

The chief ministers who attended the meeting included Arvind Kejriwal (Delhi), Pinarayi Vijayan (Kerala), Uddhav Thackeray (Maharashtra), EK Palaniswami (Tamil Nadu), Conrad Sangma (Meghalaya), Trivendra Singh Rawat (Uttarakhand) and Yogi Adityanath (Uttar Pradesh).

“At the video conference called by the hon’ble PM Modiji and hon’ble Home Minister Shahji. We have mooted to continue with the lockdown post May 3rd with relaxation on activities in ‘Green Zones’ or ‘non-COVID’ affected districts in Meghalaya,” Sangma tweeted.

No worry regarding economy

The prime minister also said that importance should be given to economy also as the nation fights against the pandemic COVID-19. However, he reassured people that the ‘economy of the country is good’. “There is no need to worry on the economy front,” stated Modi.

Nine chief ministers attended the meeting. Five of them were in favour of ending the lockdown. However four others wanted it to be extended. Sources said that Modi hinted that lockdown will continue in hotspot districts across the country.

Lockdown exiting plans

Sources said Modi has asked all states to prepare their plan on exiting the lockdown. He has asked them to mark districts as red, green and orange based on the level of infection. Economic activities are likely to reopen in green and orange zones. Modi said that efforts of all states should be directed towards converting COVID-19 red zones into orange and then to green zones.

The prime minister was wearing a white ‘gamcha’ (Indian stole for men) with green border. He has been using ‘gamcha’ to cover his face during such meets.

Sources in the government had Sunday indicated that besides discussing the way forward in dealing with the pandemic, the prime minister and chief ministers could also focus on a ‘graded’ exit from the lockdown.

Educational institutes to remain shut

Educational institutions will continue to remain shut and no religious gatherings will be allowed. However, there was no light on when domestic travel will resume.

