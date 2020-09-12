Many countries of the world, including India, imposed lockdown due to the global epidemic COVID-19. Amid this everything remained closed and people were forced to imprison themselves at their homes.

While the lockdown time was very bad for many people, the smart once took the right advantage of this free time. Some similar news is been reported from Britain.

During the cleaning, the man thought of disposing an old teapot in the house. At first he thought of donating it, but later he took it to an auction house. The auction house expert said that this is not an ordinary teapot but a very unique thing. Not only this, the price of this teapot in the market is around 95 lakh rupees. While examining it, he learnt that the teapot belonged to a Chinese emperor.

According to local media reports, the man had no idea about this valuable thing kept in his house. The fate of this man took u turn in the COVID-19 period. However, the man’s name has not been revealed yet.

The teapot will be auctioned by Charles Hanson of Hansons Auctioneers September 24. Its actual worth is estimated to be £20,000-£40,000, (Rs 19 to Rs 38 Lakhs) but it could fetch £1,00,000 (Rs 95) due to its rarity.

The person said that this teapot had been eating dust in his house for years. While cleaning the house in lockdown, when he got his eye on it, he was considering giving it to someone for free. But after getting the information from the expert, he is surprised. The expert these types of teapots used to be very fashionable during the rule of Qianlong. Indeed, the person’s luck shone during the cleaning of the house.