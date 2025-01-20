Bengaluru: A youth narrowly escaped a tragic fate Monday after jumping onto the tracks at Jalahalli station on Bengaluru Metro’s Green Line. The loco pilot spotted him lying on the tracks and managed to stop the train just in time, averting disaster.

Witnesses said the youth leapt onto the tracks and lay down as the train approached. Thanks to the quick response of the loco pilot, the train halted before causing any harm.

The incident disrupted Metro services during the busy Monday morning commute, leaving passengers stranded and frustrated. Authorities have yet to issue an official statement and further details about the youth or the circumstances leading to the incident remain unavailable.

This marks the latest in a series of incidents involving Metro tracks in Bengaluru:

January 5: A 23-year-old youth from Kerala sustained severe injuries after attempting suicide at the same Jalahalli station during evening peak hours. Operations were halted for nearly 48 minutes.

New Year’s Day: A woman disrupted Purple Line services after jumping onto the tracks to retrieve her mobile phone.

September 17, 2024: A 30-year-old man from Bihar attempted suicide at Jnanabharathi station. Emergency staff used the Emergency Trip System (ETS) to prevent injuries and swiftly restored operations.

March 21, 2024: A man tragically died at Attiguppe station after jumping in front of a Metro train, which dragged and charred his body.

PNN & Agencies