New Delhi: Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day after repeated disruptions by Opposition members who demanded repeal of three farm laws.

After the House reconvened at 2.30 PM, BJP MP Ram Kripal Yadav started speaking on the Demand for Grants for the Ministry of Railways.

However, there was sloganeering by opposition members who demanded repeal of three farm laws.

Meenakshi Lekhi, who was in the Chair, adjourned the House for the day. The Lok Sabha will meet March 15.

Thursday is a holiday on the account of Mahashivratri. It is a norm that if any holiday falls on Thursday, then Friday is also declared a non-working day since it is precedes the weekend. This is to enable parliamentarians to visit their constituencies.

