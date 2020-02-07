New Delhi: Treasury and Opposition members nearly came to blows Friday in Lok Sabha when Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan condemned in ‘no uncertain words’ the ‘outlandish’ remarks made by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

During Question Hour, when Rahul asked a question related to establishment of medical colleges, Vardhan said before giving the answer, he would like to make a statement on the Congress leader’s recent comment on the prime minister.

“Sir, please excuse me. Before I begin answering this question of dear Shri Rahul Gandhi ji, I want to condemn in no uncertain words the outlandish language that he has used against the prime minister of the country,” said Vardhan

Speaker Om Birla asked the minister to stick to his answer.

As Vardhan continued reading out the statement, Congress MPs came to the Well strongly protesting against the minister’s move.

One of the Congress members from Tamil Nadu, Manickam Tagore, came to the treasury benches and attempted to aggressively reach Vardhan, who was sitting in the second row.

Immediately, BJP member from Uttar Pradesh, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, held Tagore by his arm to prevent him from reaching the Union Minister.

Congress MP from Kerala Hibi Eden tried to intervene. Several MPs from both sides and Union Ministers, including Smriti Irani, prevented them from coming to blows. “Guys, what are you doing. What is going on,” Irani was heard saying.

Unnerved by the commotion, Vardhan continued reading his statement.

“In a recent speech, he (Gandhi) used words like 6 mahina baad, iss desh ka yuva, Narendra Modi ko dande maar maar ke desh se bahar karenge. (After six months, youth of the country would beat Modi with sticks and throw him out),” Vardhan said.

The minister said, “I don’t think in the worst of cases our party leaders have made such outlandish personal remarks against him (Rahul) threatening to beat him with dandas (sticks) and throwing him out of the country. The entire House present here must in unequivocal terms condemn his remarks against our prime minister. We demand…,” asserted Vardhan.

The speaker immediately adjourned the House till 1 pm. After the House was adjourned, several MPs of the ruling BJP demanded expulsion of Tagore from the House.

“Sadan se bahar karo. Mafi mango (Expel him from the House. Seek apology),” BJP members were heard saying. Another member was heard saying, “Rahul Gandhi mafi mango (Rahul should tender apology).

Rahul made the remarks during a rally for the Delhi Assembly polls.

In a later development Friday Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned for the day after Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi condemned a Congress member’s attempt to attack Union Minister Harsh Vardhan.

“It is highly uncalled for. If anything is wrongly spoken then it is up to the Speaker to take a call but trying to attack the minister is condemnable,” Joshi said as the House reassembled at 2.00pm.

As Congress members too were on their feet, A Raja, who was chairing the proceedings of the House, adjourned it for the day.

Vardhan later said Congress MPs came to his seat in the Lok Sabha, tried to attack him and snatch papers when he condemned Rahul for his indecent language against Narendra Modi.

“When I condemned Gandhi for his remarks against the prime minister, the Congress MPs came to my seat, tried to attack me and snatched papers from me,” Vardhan told reporters outside Parliament.

