New Delhi: Lok Sabha was adjourned till 6 pm Friday after Opposition members disrupted the proceedings demanding repeal of three farm laws.

As soon as the House convened at 4 PM, members from the Congress, Left parties and the DMK rushed to the Well raising slogans against the new laws and holding placards.

Speaker Om Birla continued with the Question Hour with Health Minister Harsh Vardhan responding to supplementaries on COVID-19 vaccination.

As Opposition members continued to raise slogans, Birla appealed to them to participate in the Question Hour as an important issue related to vaccination was being discussed.

While Congress, DMK and Left members were in the Well, members from the TMC did not participate in raising slogans.

Around 4.15 PM, Birla adjourned the House till 6 PM.

PTI