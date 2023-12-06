New Delhi: A day after DMK leader DNV Senthil Kumar stoked a controversy with his ‘gaumutra’ remarks, the Lok Sabha Wednesday witnessed a huge uproar over it with the BJP members demanding his apology.

Following the commotion, the House was adjourned till 12pm.

After the House assembled this morning, when DMK leader TR Baalu rose to speak and during question hour, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi and Piyush Goyal asked him to apologise for the controversial remarks by his party leader.

Goyal told Baalu that since Senthil Kumar is his party leader, he should apologise for his statements.

Even Joshi intervened and sought Baalu’s apology for the same, saying that the DMK wants to divide India into north and south.

Meanwhile, MPs from both the ruling party and the Opposition stood up and started raising slogans.

When the sloganeering continued despite several requests, Speaker Om Birla adjourned the proceedings till 12 noon.

Tuesday, Senthil Kumar had stirred a hornet’s nest by referring to the Hindi heartland states as ‘gaumutra’ states

IANS