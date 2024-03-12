Bhubaneswar: Not a single candidate from Odisha found a place in the second list of candidates released by Congress Tuesday for upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Notably, the party did not announce any candidate from the state in the first candidate list released March 8, 2024 either.

The second list came today, a day after the Congress’ central election committee, chaired by party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, met at the party headquarters in New Delhi to finalise the candidates.

The seats announced Tuesday include 13 from Assam, 10 from Madhya Pradesh, 10 from Rajasthan, seven from Gujarat and three from Uttarakhand, besides one from Daman and Diu, AICC general secretary KC Venugopal said at a press conference.

PNN & Agencies