New Delhi: Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned Monday till 2 pm as a mark of respect for a sitting member, who passed away last month.

JD(U) member Baidyanath Prasad Mahto, who was elected from Valmiki Nagar in Bihar, died February 28. He was 72 years old.

As soon as the House convened, Speaker Om Birla expressed condolences over Mahto’s death and adjourned the House till 2 pm.

AAP member Bhagwant Mann sought to raise the issue of riots in Delhi and was also holding a placard.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Congress President Sonia Gandhi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, among others, were present in the House.

PTI