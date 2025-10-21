New Delhi: Anti-graft ombudsman Lokpal has floated a tender to procure seven luxurious BMW cars, collectively worth around Rs 5 crore.

The Lokpal at present has seven members, including a chairman and six members, against its sanctioned strength of eight.

The Lokpal of India invites open tenders from reputed agencies for the supply of seven BMW 3 Series 330Li cars to the Lokpal of India. Read the tender.

It specified procurement of the M Sport model with a long wheelbase, and in white colour.

According to the BMW website, the 3 Series long wheelbase car is the longest and most spacious in the segment and is designed for outstanding comfort in an extremely luxurious cabin.

Impressive in every way, the 3 Series LWB is the most powerful car in its segment with the most advanced technology. Read the details of the BMW 3 Series long wheelbase cars on the website.

The on-road price of the said car is around Rs 69.5 lakh in New Delhi.

The selected vendor firm shall be required to conduct a comprehensive practical and theoretical training programme for the drivers and other designated staff members of the Lokpal of India to ensure efficient, safe and optimal operation of the BMW vehicles supplied, said the training obligation part of the tender document.

The training shall be conducted for a minimum duration of seven (07) days, to be completed within 15 days from the date of delivery of vehicles. The exact schedule shall be finalised in consultation with the Lokpal of India, it said.

The training programme shall comprise both classroom sessions and on-road practical sessions, covering familiarisation with all controls, features and safety systems of the BMW 330Li M Sport, hands-on operational training, including start-up, parking, and emergency handling and understanding of fuel efficiency parameters and driving modes, among others.

The training shall also cover basic troubleshooting and interpretation of dashboard indicators, emergency response and safety protocols and use of infotainment and in-vehicle electronic systems, read the request for proposal document dated October 16.

Each designated driver shall undergo driving practice for a minimum of 50 kilometres and up to 100 kilometres if needed, on a case-by-case basis, practical on-road driving under the supervision of qualified trainers provided by the vendor, it said.

A logbook shall be maintained and countersigned by the supervising trainer for each driver, the tender document said.

The training shall be conducted within the premises of Lokpal of India or at another suitable location mutually agreed upon, it said.

The Lokpal’s office is in Delhi’s Vasant Kunj Institutional Area.

All arrangements, including trainers, vehicles, equipment, fuel, training materials, refreshments and logistical support, shall be made by the vendor at their own cost, the document said.

The entire cost of organising and conducting the training programme, including trainer honorarium, travel, accommodation (if required), fuel, materials and logistics, shall be borne exclusively by the vendor. No additional expenditure shall be incurred by the Lokpal of India, it added.

The last date to submit the bid is November 6, and bidders will have to deposit earnest money of Rs 10 lakh. The bid will be opened on the next day.

The cars need to be delivered preferably within two weeks but not later than 30 days from the date of issuing of the supply order, the document said, adding that no extension of time will be given.