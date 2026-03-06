Bhubaneswar: Industry, Skill Development, and Vocational Education Minister and Paradip MLA Sampad Chandra Swain has urged Fisheries and Animal Resources Development Minister Gokulananda Mallik to intervene and ensure immediate allocation of resources for setting up a state-of the-art, hygienic fish market in Paradip constituency to benefit local fishermen and consumers. Paradip, located on the coast of Bay of Bengal and traversed by several rivers, has abundant marine fish availability.

A large section of local population depends on fishing and related businesses for their livelihood. However, the current fish markets in Paradip are in poor condition, lacking proper sanitation and basic infrastructure. The absence of adequate storage and hygiene measures has been affecting the quality of fish, creating problems for both sellers and consumers.

The proposed modern fish market will feature advanced hygiene systems, ice-based preservation, improved infrastructure, and cold storage facilities. The establishment of such a market is expected to reduce environmental contamination while ensuring fresh fish and high safety standards.

The project could bring significant transformation to the fish trade in the Paradip region, benefiting not only traders but also customers, who will gain access to high-quality, healthy fish. Long-demanded by local residents, the project is now being fast-tracked, with Swain writing to Mallik to make the proposal operational without delay.