London: If you are a natural communicator, innovative, with a creative flair and a desirable trait of solid understanding of technical aspects of digital platforms and channels — and, of course, looking for a well-paying job — look no further.

The Queen of the United Kingdom is looking to hire a social media guru who will help boost her followers across her social media profiles. The successful candidate will get paid £45,000 to £50,000 a year for a Monday to Friday job, The Mirror reported. That comes to around 1,000 pounds or over Rs 94K per week.

Applicants can apply till December 24. Interviews will take place in January 2020. The job listing reads: “It”s knowing your content will be viewed by millions.

“You”ll liaise with a broad spectrum of stakeholders on a daily basis and will drive change through collaboration.” “You”ll have exemplary and compelling writing and editorial skills, and expertise in designing digital content for different audience groups, purposes and formats.”

“You”ll also be confident using a range of content management systems, social media platforms and analytics tools,” the post continues. A solid understanding of the technical aspects of digital platforms and channels is desirable, as well as an understanding of html and experience of improving the usability of digital products.

The Queen”s official Twitter handle ”RoyalFamily @RoyalFamily” has over 4.1 million followers, 6.9 million followers on Instagram and 4.9 million on Facebook.

Her grandson Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton have 10.4 million followers on Instagram while Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have 9.9million followers.