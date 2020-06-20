Puri: Lord Jagannath and his siblings—Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra– the presiding deities of Srimandir, recovered from the sickness and appeared in ‘Nabajouban Besha’ (new youthful vigour), Saturday.

The Trinity had fallen sick after holy bath on the ‘Snana Purnima’, a major ritual observed prior to the car festival, and confined to the sick room, known as ‘Anasara Gruha’ (asylum for the sick) where the temple ‘Vaidya’ treated the Lords.

Soon after recovery, the presiding deities were dressed in special attire by servitors Saturday. Banakalagi (face make up) ritual was performed by Duttamahaptra servitors.

Since devotees were not allowed into temple, only servitors on duty witnessed the attire of the Lords.

‘Nabajouban’ ritual of the Lords was performed Saturday keeping in view the solar eclipse which falls Sunday.

Earlier in the day, Daita servitors went in a procession from temple to the royal palace and informed Gajapati king about full recovery of the deities from sickness and observance of ‘Nabajouban Besha’.

On the other hand, Darzi (tailors) servitors were seen busy decorating the three chariots with their respective coloured cloths after Biswakarma carpenters completed the construction work of the three chariots.

The engineer of the Works department would now provide a road worthy certificate of three chariots.