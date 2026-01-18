A video from a Pakistani wedding ceremony is currently making headlines on social media. The video gained traction after reports claimed it was from the wedding of Pakistani actress Hina Afridi. Hina recently married social media personality Taimur Akbar, and their wedding photos have been going viral. However, amid these celebrations, a short video has sparked debate.

In the viral clip, Hina Afridi is seen making a lighthearted request to her husband. Laughing, she says she wants Rs 5 lakh per month, along with full travel and shopping arrangements. Taimur Akbar smiles and agrees. While the exchange appears to be a joke, social media users have interpreted it in two very different ways, triggering a debate.

On one hand, many users say lighthearted banter and fun are common during wedding ceremonies. According to them, Hina’s remark was merely symbolic and should not be taken seriously in a wedding setting. They also point out that the laughter of the bride and groom clearly shows they took it as a joke.

On the other hand, a large section of users is raising serious concerns about the video. They argue that even jokingly mentioning such significant financial conditions in a sensitive relationship like marriage could send the wrong message. Some are calling it a promotion of a “transactional mindset” in relationships. One user wrote, “Marriage is based on trust and love, not monetary conditions.”

A third perspective has also emerged. Many female users have linked Hina’s “witty condition” to women’s empowerment, saying a husband’s responsibility includes ensuring his wife’s financial security and that there is nothing wrong with discussing it openly.