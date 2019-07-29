Yo Yo Honey Singh’s music is a source of entertainment for the masses. The artist churns out rocking numbers which every young-at-heart person relates to. Not only a musician but Hirdesh Singh (Honey Singh’s real name) is a swagger as well.

Well, apart from music, he was madly in love with his school time girlfriend Shalini Talwar, which many of his fans are not aware of. For a cool rapper like Honey Singh, it’s difficult to believe that he is a devoted husband.

However, he is indeed a devoted husband and has been married for more than 10 years now after dating for more than 20 years. The beginning of Honey Singh’s love story dates back to his school days in Delhi at Guru Nanak Public School. Shalini Talwar was his classmate who later became his soulmate. In fact, it was love at first sight.

Honey never ever disclosed his personal life. He secretly got married to Shalini January 23, 2011. It was a traditional Sikh wedding at a farmhouse in Delhi. The wedding also comprised of rituals and pheras that was performed in Gurudwara in front of Holy Guru Granth Sahib. The much-in-love bride and groom were at their traditional best for their D-day.