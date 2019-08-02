Bhubaneswar: The regional centre of India Meteorological Centre (IMD) in Bhubaneswar has forecast heavy downpour in most parts of Odisha over the next few days, as a low pressure area is set to form over the Bay of Bengal August 4.

Under its influence, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Kandhamal, Sonepur, Boudh, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Balasore, Bhadrak, Mayurbhanj, Jajpur, Cuttack, Kendrapara and Jagatsinghpur are likely to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall that are likely to last till August 6.

IMD has asked the fishermen not to venture into sea starting August 4.

State government has issued advisories to districts that are likely to experience flood-like conditions.

In Malkangiri, the district administration has already ordered closure of all schools for two days. With water level rising in several rivers, some bridges in low-lying areas in Kokarkonda, Korkunda and MV-37 have already been submerged in the district. Road connectivity has been severely hit in many areas including Kalimela, Motu and Padia, collector Manish Agarwal said.

Meanwhile, the statistics suggest that the state received 22 percent less rainfall than the normal between June 1 and August 1. It experienced 440.4mm rainfall against a normal 573.4mm during this period.

During this period, Balasore district received 44 per cent less rainfall, followed by Sundargarh 35 per cent, Bolangir, Deogarh and Mayurbhanj each 34 per cent, Angul 33 per cent, Jajpur and Sambalpur each 32 per cent, Kandhamal and Keonjhar each received 31 per cent less rainfall respectively.

PNN