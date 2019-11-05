Bhubaneswar: The well marked ‘low pressure area’ over north Andaman Sea is very likely to intensify into a ‘deep depression’ during next 12 hours and into a ‘cyclonic storm’ during the subsequent 24 hours, said a bulletin issued by the regional centre of India Meteorological Department Tuesday.

The bulletin further stated that the system moved west-northwestwards, concentrated into a Depression and lay centred at 5.30 am Tuesday, over east central & adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal and North Andaman Sea, near Lat.13.1°N and Long. 91.5°E.

The system lays centered about 150 km west-northwest of Maya Bandar (Andaman Islands), about 950 km south-southeast of Paradip (Odisha), 1020 km south-southeast of Sagar islands (West Bengal) and 1000 km south-southwest of Khepupara (Bangla Desh), the bulletin further stated.

It is very likely to move west-northwestwards initially and then north-northwestwards, towards Odisha — west Bengal coasts.

Most places in the coastal districts may experience light to moderate rainfall from November 9, it said. Squally wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph likely to commence over northwest Bay of Bengal off Odisha-West Bengal coasts from November 8 evening and gradually increase thereafter, it added.

The weathermen have further forecast that the system is likely to intensify into a ‘very severe cyclonic storm’ around November 9 morning with surface wind speed of 120-130 kmph gusting to 145 kmph.

The fishermen are advised not to venture into sea along and off Odisha coast and North Bay of Bengal November 8 onwards. They are also asked not to venture into deep sea area of east central Bay of Bengal during November 5 to 7. Those are out at sea are advised to return to the coast.

The Revenue and Disaster Management Department has issued an advisory, asking all the collectors, especially of Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Ganjam, Puri, Gajapati, Koraput, Rayagada, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Boudh, Nuapara and Malkanagiri to remain alert to meet any flood, water logging like situation that may arise due to predicted heavy rainfall.

According to Met centre chief HR Biswas, coastal part of the state is likely to witness rainfall during the next 24 hours. Similarly, Revenue and Disaster management Minister Sudam Marandi said the government is well prepared to face any eventualities.

