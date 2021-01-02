Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA), Friday, stated that deed holders of smaller plots will now be allowed to construct houses without any mandatory approval of a building plan as required by the authority.

As per the said provision, plot owners having a standard-size residential plot with an approved layout or any government residential plots of the BDA, GA Department or Odisha State Housing Board (OSHB) or falling under town planning scheme will not need to wait for any building plan approval. They will now be allowed to construct houses as per standard building plan after submitting a form in BDA/BMC office.

“This has been prepared for the benefit of the people who can start construction work after depositing the necessary fees and an undertaking. As they do not require plan approval for the building, they do not have to come to BDA or BMC office anymore.

Besides, it will eliminate man-to-man interaction, which will help in saving their precious time and effort,” said BDA Vice-Chairman, Prem Chandra Chaudhary.

Stating that the approval will only apply to buildings having Standard Building Plans the condition will only apply to low-risk buildings. Furthermore, the plots should be of standard-size with no more than 500 sq mtrs in area and 10 mtrs in height sans basement.

The building should have access to storm-water drains as per the approved layout plan.

PNN