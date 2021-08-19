Khurda: At least seven persons suffered critical burn injuries after an LPG cylinder exploded inside a house at Gambharimunda village under Banpur police limits in Khurda district Thursday.

According to a source, the mishap took place at the home of Rabindra Pradhan from the village. The cylinder caught fire while a family member was cooking Thursday morning.

Neighbours ran to the family’s aid and attempted to douse the flames, however, the cylinder exploded. Seven people were injured in the incident. One of the seven injured is a member of Pradhan’s family, while the other six are villagers.

They were taken to local hospitals immediately. As their condition worsened, they were all sent to hospitals in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack, locals said. Police arrived on the scene after being notified and are carrying out an investigation.

In a similar incident, a cooking gas cylinder explosion at Laxmannath near Jaleswar area in Balasore district August 18 wrecked two stores and an auto-rickshaw parked nearby. Locals urged an investigation after alleging that the domestic cylinder was being used commercially at the shop.

PNN