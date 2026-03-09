New Delhi: The Lok Sabha Monday could not take up a resolution seeking the removal of Speaker Om Birla amid repeated adjournments, as Opposition members demanded a debate on the West Asia situation. The government and the Chair accused the Opposition of holding the House proceedings “hostage” to its demands.

The House was adjourned for the day shortly after it reassembled at 3 pm, following an earlier adjournment due to relentless protests by Opposition members.

As proceedings resumed, Opposition MPs continued raising slogans. Jagadambika Pal, who was chairing the proceedings, urged them to maintain decorum and allow the House to take up the resolution against Birla.

Pal reminded the Opposition that the no-confidence resolution against the Speaker was already on the House agenda, and their adjournment notice seeking debate on the West Asia crisis could not be taken up.

He accused the Opposition of wasting taxpayers’ money, about Rs 9 crore per day,l by holding the House “hostage” to its demands. Pal described the Opposition behaviour as “immature and irresponsible”.

He further claimed that the opposition was working with a “political agenda” to disrupt proceedings by preventing the House from taking up the resolution against Birla.

He said the government and the Chair were willing to take up the resolution, but the Opposition was creating obstacles, even as Birla was not presiding over the House until the no-confidence motion against him was settled.