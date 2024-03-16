New Delhi: For the first time in Lok Sabha elections, people above 85 years of age and those with more than 40 per cent disability will be able to cast their votes from home, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar announced Saturday.

“We are ready to take vote at home for those above the age of 85 years, before nominations we will send form 12 D to their homes to choose the option.

“We have tried this in some parts of the country earlier in assembly elections but this is the first time it will be implemented across the country,” Kumar said while addressing a press conference to announce the schedule of the Lok Sabha elections.

“If they choose the option of voting from home, we will conduct voting for them at their residence. Our experience is that majority of these people want to come to the booths because they have consistently been part of our democracy… They will have volunteers and wheelchairs if they come to the booth,” he added.

According to Kumar, there are 85 lakh registered voters who are aged above 85 years while the number of PwD voters is 88.4 lakh.

A total of 21.18 lakh centenarians are also part of the electoral rolls.

The CEC said there are 97.8 crore eligible voters of which 49.72 crore are male voters and 47.1 crore are female voters. The polls for 543 Lok Sabha seats will be held in seven phases, starting with voting for 102 seats in the first phase on April 19. The counting of votes will be held June 4.

PTI