Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor G C Murmu asked Wednesday the Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) to ensure adequate stock of LPG and other petroleum products in the Union Territory. He also advised IOCL to ensure that all oil depots meet Oil Industry Safety Directorate norms wherever required, taking necessary risk mitigation measures, an official spokesman said. Murmu passed the directive during an interaction with a team of IOCL at Raj Bhavan here.

The team, led by executive director and state head IOCL, Chandigarh, Sujoy Choudhary, discussed various issues related to handing over of land for shifting petroleum, oils and lubricants (POL) depots in Jammu and Kashmir, priority for movement of POL tankers on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway and access through tunnel, especially during winters, the spokesman said.

The Lt Governor assured the IOCL team that he will look into the issues raised by them and observed the need to expedite the process of land acquisition, the spokesman said.

In a separate development the Jammu and Kashmir administration Wednesday accorded sanction to rolling out the J&K Health Scheme to provide free of cost Universal Health Coverage to all residents of the Union Territory in convergence with Ayushman Bharat-PMJAY.

The decision was taken by the administrative council which met under the chairmanship of Murmu, an official spokesperson said.

Terming the decision as a major relief to the people, he said now around 1.25 crore residents of the Union Territory would get all benefits provided under the centre’s Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY).

At present, 31 lakh people are eligible for benefits under Ayushman Bharat-PMJAY, the official said, adding around 15 lakh additional families will be covered under the J&K Health Scheme.

