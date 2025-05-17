Mumbai: Following the unveiling of the Rohit Sharma Stand at the iconic Wankhede Stadium, many teammates sent their best wishes to the former India Test captain and two-time T20 World Cup winner. Mumbai Indians shared a video on their social media, which saw many stars of Indian cricket share their best wishes for the ageing great.

Rohit’s Mumbai and India teammates Suryakumar Yadav and Yashasvi Jaiswal congratulated the talismanic batter while the latter had some jokes in the store. “What can I say for Rohit bhai? I am really happy. When a cricketer is playing and his name is on the stand, I think it’s a very big achievement,”

“I am very excited to hit plenty of sixes into your stand,” said Yashasvi Jaiswal, a teammate of Rohit in the Mumbai Ranji Trophy set-up.

Mumbai Indians and India teammate Jasprit Bumrah, who has become one of the best bowlers across formats in the world under Rohit’s tenure as captain, also sent his wishes across.

“Hi Rohit, I just wanted to wish you congratulations. Having a stand after your name is a special feeling, and best wishes for everything that lies ahead,” said Bumrah, who hails from Gujarat but has played under Rohit’s leadership at the Mumbai Indians for many years..

Shreyas Iyer, another Mumbai Ranji Trophy player, thanked Rohit for being an inspiration and said he was lucky to have broken into the India team in Rohit’s era. “You definitely know all youngsters look up to you, and you have been an inspiration for all of us.. It has been great fun to play under you. It’s been great fun to play under you. I can proudly say I have been lucky enough to be a part of your era,” said Iyer.

Former India batting coach and Kolkata Knight Riders’ assistant coach, Abhishek Nayar, who is also a personal friend of Rohit’s, made sure he let the opener know of his intentions of getting free tickets to his stand in the upcoming games at the Wankhede Stadium.

“Back in 2011, sitting on your couch in Karma, I would not have imagined that there would be a Rohit Sharma Stand at Wankhede. I am looking forward to coming back to the Wankhede, seeing the Stand and getting free tickets,” said Nayar.

On the occasion, the MCA also unveiled stands named after former ICC, BCCI and MVA president Sharad Pawar, former India captain Ajit Wadekar and dedicated a lounge in its office in memory of its late President Amol Kale.