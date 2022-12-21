Chhatrapur, Dec 20: The lumpy skin disease (LSD) in cattle is fast spreading in various parts of Chhatrapur block in Ganjam district.

Following media reports, officials of the Animal Husbandry department have stepped up the vigil. Several teams of veterinary doctors are camping in several villages in Chhatrapur block to provide treatment to the affected livestock. Sources said that 66 cattle have been detected with LSD in 22 villages under the block while 39 of the animals have recovered.

The department has immunised 2,700 cattle in Sundarpur, Tanganapalli, Chamakhandi, Chikalkhandi, Podapadar and Kanamana panchayats. However, many cases in rural pockets have gone unnoticed and so an awareness campaign has been launched asking people to seek preventive treatment immediately if cattle show symptoms of the disease. Officials said that awareness camps are being organised in villages under the supervision of the deputy director of Animal Husbandry department in Chhatrapur.

People’s representatives are also being taught to identify the symptoms in the affected animals. “The disease is characterised by 2-5 cm-wide nodules that appear all over the body, particularly around the head, neck, udders and genitals. The lumps open up into large, deep wounds. The virus also causes prolonged morbidity among the affected cattle,” said an official. However, he added that people should not panic. A WhatsApp group has also been created to share information about LSD cases for quick treatment of the affected cattle.

PNN