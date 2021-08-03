Jajpur: The district administration here has decided to reopen Maa Biraja Temple for devotees from August 3. The temple was closed for three months due to pandemic-related curbs.

The decision came as the state government started the unlock process with declining numbers of Covid-19 infections in the second wave of the pandemic.

Maa Biraja Temple will reopen for devotees from Tuesday. The devotees will be allowed for darshan and worship of deity with strict adherence to Covid-19 protocols, informed Jajpur Collector Chakravarti Singh Rathore Monday. However, they cannot take flowers or make offering to the deity.

All the religious institutions including the Biraja Temple in Jajpur district were closed since May this year.

As per fresh orders of the Office of Special Relief Commissioner, the district magistrates and municipal commissioners are authorised to allow public worship in religious places with appropriate Covid-19 restrictions and due observance of Covid-19 protocols, based on local assessment of the situation and due consultation with relevant stakeholders.

On July 31, SRC Pradeep Jena announced complete unlock with effect from August 1, 2021. The state was under lockdown since May 5, 2021 with staggering number of Covid cases during the second wave of the pandemic.

