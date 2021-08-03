Sambalpur: Western Odisha’s famous Maa Samaleswari shrine has come alive once again after a gap of three months. The temple’s gate was thrown open to devotees Tuesday.

Eagerly waiting for this day, devotees from nearby areas were seen visiting the shrine with all enthusiasm.

The devotees can visit the temple and have darshan of Maa Samaleswari. For them the temple will remain open from 6:00am to 11:00 am and from 3:00pm to 7:00pm.

The state government July 31 while announcing relaxations to Covid-19 restrictions imposed since May made it clear that the district administrations would take a final call on reopening of religious places in their respective districts.

After reviewing the Covid-19 situation in the district, the district administration has allowed reopening of the temple.

However, the devotees have to follow all the Covid-19 guidelines inside the premises. They have to maintain social distance and wear masks during their stay inside the shrine.

However, the shrine will remain close Mondays to carry out a thorough sanitization.

PNN