New Delhi: The commerce ministry Friday said MAARG, a portal to facilitate mentorship for startups across diverse sectors, and geographies, will go live January 16.

The MAARG (Mentorship, Advisory, Assistance, Resilience, and Growth) platform will be launched by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal.

It “will facilitate mentorship between startups and entrepreneurs across sectors, stages, and functions,” the ministry said.

The matchmaking phase of the portal will allow startups to connect with mentors and discuss their mentorship needs, it added.

The minister will also award outstanding startups and enablers which have demonstrated exceptional capabilities not just in terms of financial gains, but also for the measurable impact for society Monday.

The winning startups will be given a cash prize of Rs 5 lakh each.

One exceptional incubator and one accelerator each will get a cash prize of Rs 15 lakh.

-PTI