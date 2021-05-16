Mumbai: The gorgeous Madhuri Dixit Nene took to social media Sunday to express gratitude and share her love with her fans, followers, friends and industry colleagues for their wishes on her birthday.

Madhuri, who celebrated her 54th birthday on Saturday, took to Facebook on Sunday to post a video thanking everyone for their warm wishes. At the same time, the actress reminded everyone to wear their masks and get vaccinated at the earliest keeping in mind the difficult situation we are going through.

In the video, Madhuri spoke in Hindi and English: “Hello everyone. Hope you all are safe and healthy and staying inside your homes. I wanted to thank all of you for such warm wishes on my birthday that you have sent me on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and everywhere else. Thank you so much. Your love and wishes make me feel special every single day.”

Reminding all to take necessary precautions amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the actress added: “I know we are going through a very difficult time. I urge everyone to stay indoors with your loved ones. Stay safe, wear your masks and get vaccinated as soon as possible and follow all Covid guidelines. We need to stay together and be strong to overcome this. Once again thank you for your lovely birthday wishes.”