Bhopal: In a significant breakthrough in the ongoing anti-LWE operations, security forces in Madhya Pradesh’s Balaghat district neutralised four insurgents during a fierce encounter in the dense forests of the Pachama Dadar range under Rupjhar police station area.

Speaking to IANS, a senior police officer — member of anti-Maoist operations forces — confirmed the development and said: “Three female and one male Maoist were neutralised in the encounter.”

This success was achieved in a joint operation by the Hawk Force and local police, the officer added.

The officer further stated that more details are awaited, as the operation is still underway and the number of neutralised Maoists may increase.

The police had received intelligence about the presence of Maoists in the Pachama Dadar forest, which led to the launch of the operation.

“The bodies of the three female Maoists have been recovered, but identification is yet to be confirmed. The other body is also being recovered,” the officer said.

The slain insurgents included one male and three female cadres, all believed to be active members of the CPI (Maoist) outfit.

When asked whether the police had recovered a cache of arms from the site, including an INSAS rifle, a Self-Loading Rifle (SLR), a .303 rifle, and other combat supplies, officials responded, “We have to search the entire area and identify the bodies before we can confirm. They might have more ammunition than what is currently known.”

All of them belonged to a notorious Maoist stronghold that spans parts of Madhya Pradesh and neighbouring Chhattisgarh.

Earlier, February 19, the police in Balaghat had also achieved a significant success when four female Naxalites were killed in an encounter near the Raunda Forest Camp in the Supkhar forest area of Kanha.

These included Asha, Sheela, Ranjita, and Lakhkhe Maravi, who had a combined reward of Rs 62 lakh on their heads. They had been active in Maoist operations since 2015–16.

With 23 Maoists killed in Balaghat over the past six years, the district remains a vital front in India’s broader counterinsurgency efforts. Search operations are ongoing to track down any remaining insurgents who may have escaped during the exchange of fire.

Authorities continue to urge militants to surrender and reintegrate through government rehabilitation schemes.

IANS