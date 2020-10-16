Chennai: A judge in the Madras High Court bench in Madurai Friday turned emotional on the delay in taking a decision on the 7.5 per cent reservation for students of government schools in medical college admissions.

The state government told the court that it will not come out with the prospectus for medical college admissions till Governor Banwarilal Purohit takes a decision on the Bill for reservation for students of government schools.

The Bill passed by the state Assembly unanimously to provide 7.5 per cent horizontal reservation for students of government schools in medical college admissions was sent to Purohit for his assent.

The Governor is yet to take a decision on the Bill.

On hearing this, an anguished Justice N. Kirubakaran became emotional over the plight of government school students in getting admitted to medical colleges.

The court asked the government when it would come out with a prospectus for medical college admissions.

The government counsel submitted to the court that till the Governor takes a decision on the Bill, the state will not issue the prospectus for medical college admissions.

On September 15, the Tamil Nadu Assembly had unanimously passed a Bill to provide 7.5 per cent reservation for students from government schools in under graduate medical courses.

Chief Minister K. Palaniswami had moved the Bill, which was passed by voice vote.

The provisions of the new law are applicable for medical, dental, Indian medicine and homeopathy streams.

The reseration is also applicable for admissions into private colleges. However, the students have to clear the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) first.

Palaniswami had said that the reservation scheme would benefit an additional 300 poor students.

The Bill was immediately sent to Governor Purohit for his approval.