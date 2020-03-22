We love exotic fruits because who doesn’t want to breakaway from the mundanity of eating apples and oranges every day?

There is one particular exotic fruit that is not only great in taste but also has a myriad of health benefits.

From anti-ageing properties to combating diabetes, Kiwis have many magical uses.

Kiwis contain a good amount of Vitamin E and antioxidants which keep the skin cells healthy for a long time and increase immunity.

They are abundantly rich in Vitamin C and help absorbing iron in the body.

Kiwis have a low glycaemic load that does not increase glucose in the blood. Because of this Kiwis are very beneficial for diabetic, heart disease and weight loss patients.

Pregnant women require 400 to 600 micrograms of folic acid per day and the good news is that this fruit is a good source of folic acid. Consumption of this fruit increases the development of the brains of unborn children.

The fiber present in kiwis helps in keeping the digestive system healthy. Persons suffering from constipation have testified of its amazing benefits.

Kiwis contain as much potassium as bananas and thus beneficial for patients with osteoporosis. It helps to strengthen bones and muscles.

It would not be wrong if we call it a powerhouse of nutrients. It contains more than 27 nutrients. It is rich in fiber, vitamins C and E, carotenoid, antioxidants and many types of minerals.