Uttar Pradesh: Uttar Pradesh: Lakhs of devotees are taking a holy dip at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. Sadhus dressed in saffron robes can be seen at this Kumbh Mela, and many foreigners are also present. Steve Jobs’ wife, Powell Jobs, attended the Maha Kumbh but later developed some allergies. Currently, the talk of the town is Shaktidham, located in Sector 17 of the Kumbh Mela.

At this unique ashram, nine Mahamandaleshwars (great religious leaders) are foreigners. While they may not speak Hindi fluently, they can recite Sanskrit effortlessly. Of the nine Mahamandaleshwars at Shaktidham, only one speaks Hindi. The others hail from countries like the USA, Israel, and Japan. Seven of them are men, and two are women. All the Mahamandaleshwars have fully embraced the Indian lifestyle.

Mahamandaleshwar Anant Das Maharaj, a resident USA, said that he first met Sai Maa in America. He was deeply inspired by the stories of Sanatana Dharma and later joined Sai Maa. He was entrusted with the responsibility of managing the Shaktidham Ashram in Varanasi.