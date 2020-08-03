Mumbai: Telly star Shaheer Sheikh says his ambition in life as a child was to give a good life to his family.

Shaheer made his television debut in 2009 with Kya Mast Hai Life and has appeared in shows like Mahabharat: (2013-14 series) and Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi.

“I was ambitious of giving a good life to my family, and the people who are with me. Because when you have seen difficult times in your life, you want to work hard and make sure your family doesn’t go through the same phase again,” he said.

“Since childhood if someone asked me what do you want to become when you grow up, I would say I want to become a good son, a good friend, and stuff like that. So the kind of life I want to live is pretty clear in my head, so that was my goal always,” he added.

Shaheer is currently seen in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke.

The actor said that his on-screen character Abir is very similar to him in real life.

“With Abir I have learned to be there for my people. Generally, we tend to focus more on our life and how we want to live it, but Abir has a special quality to be always there for his loved ones, and how and when they might need you,” he said.

“It made me realise how important it might be for my family, my people, that I call them, and be there for them, just ask them or just greet them, every once in a while. It has changed that in me. I am now actively calling and talking to my family, my friends,” he added.