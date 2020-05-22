Mumbai: The lockdown has spared no one… not even if you have the tag of ‘Lord Indra’. The rich and famous actors, both in the cinema and TV industry are managing to withstand the lockdown woes. However, the smaller actors ho are facing the painful brunt of lockdown.

The latest misery to come to come to light is that of actor Satish Kaul. He donned Lord Indra’s coat in the epic Mahabharat. The series has returned to the small screens during lockdown, but that has not changed Kaul’s luck.

Kaul has worked in more than 300 Punjabi and Hindi films. However, all those were bit roles and not financially very lucrative. As a result he is short of money during the lockdown.

“I live in a small rented house in Ludhiana. I was living in an old age home till last year. My health is fine but my financial situation has worsened due to lockdown,” the 73-year-old actor said.

“I am in dire need of money. I am not being able to pay my rent. Also I need money to buy medicines. Hopefully people will come forward and help me,” added Kaul.

The actor informed that he has to pay a monthly rent of Rs 7,500. He has not been able to pay that for the last couple of months. “I have got so much love as an actor. Now as a human being, I need help,” appealed Kaul.

The actor worked till 2015 before he fractured his hip bone. It left him bed-ridden for more than two years and he more or less exhausted all his savings. Once he came out of the hospital he registered himself at an old age home where he stayed for two years. However, the facility closed down in 2019 forcing Kaul to shift elsewhere.

“I still have the fire burning inside me. I wish someone gives me a role today, any role, and I will do again,” Kaul informed. “It would give me a chance to earn once more and I won’t have to depend on anyone,” he added. But then with shootings suspended in all states of India due to lockdown the future doesn’t look rosy at all for Kaul.

The actor came back to Punjab from Mumbai in 2011. He opened up an acting school in Ludhiana. However, when he suffered the accident, the students went away.

It should also be stated here that Kaul had acted in Hindi movies including Pyaar Toh Hona He Tha, Aunty No 1. He also featured in the TV serial Vikram Aur Betaal.