Bhubaneswar: The state’s Electronics and Information Technology and Health and Family Welfare Minister Mukesh Mahaling met Union Minister for Railways, Information and Broadcasting, Electronics & IT Ashwini Vaishnaw in New Delhi Tuesday to discuss plans for developing the state’s IT sector and railway infrastructure in Bolangir district.

In a social media post, Mahaling expressed his gratitude to Vaishnaw for involving four Odisha universities in semiconductor education initiatives. “I thanked him for involving four universities of Odisha for semiconductor education,” Mahaling wrote. The meeting also focused on efforts to make Odisha a major IT hub. Vaishnaw highlighted the state’s potential in sectors such as semiconductors, electronics, IT, IoT, and machine learning, which offer signifi – cant opportunities for youth. Vaishnaw also discussed the establishment of a NILET University campus in Odisha, emphasising the importance of a world-class educational facility to empower the state’s youth. “Once the necessary land is made available, we aim to create a world-class university,” he said.

He urged the Odisha government to allocate suitable land near Bhubaneswar to facilitate infrastructure projects that would strengthen Odisha’s IT industry. Vaishnaw’s vision for Odisha’s future positions the state as a hub for technological advancements, benefi ting both local communities and the broader economy. Recently, Union Minister Vaishnaw emphasised the ongoing efforts to make Odisha a major hub for the IT industry in his meeting with Chief Minsiter Mohan Charan Mahi during the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas in Bhubaneswar.