Cuttack: Season’s first floodwaters released by Hirakud Dam June 25 will reach Mundali barrage near Cuttack Saturday evening, said a district administration official.

With this, the water level of Mahanadi and Kathajodi rivers are expected to record a significant rise.

According to Cuttack district administration reports, 1.5lakh cusec per second floodwaters are expected to arrive at the barrage this evening. The barrage is recently discharging 71,600 cusec water per second.

District administration, however, said that there is no need to panic as the barrage has the capacity to releases up to 12 lakh cusecs per seconds.

Superintending engineer of Hirakud Dam Circle in Burla Bhakta Ranjan Mohanty said that due to heavy rainfall in the upstream of the dam, the inflow of water into the reservoir was 1,34,656 cusec and the outflow was 15,458 cusec.

The water level of the barrage will go up with the arrival of the floodwaters released from five gates of the Hirakud dam Saturday, but the level will not cross the danger mark of the barrage as the floodwaters carried by the Mahanadi tributaries will reach after two days.

The floodwater flowing in Mahanadi is being managed in a systematic way. While 40 per cent of the excess water is being diverted to its branch, Kathajodi river, through Naraj barrage, the rest 60 per cent water is going to Mahanadi and its other tributaries through Jobra barrage.

