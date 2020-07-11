New Delhi: The Mahanadi Water Dispute Tribunal Saturday framed 40 issues for argument in a petition filed by Odisha challenging the construction and operation of barrages on Mahanadi river by Chhattisgarh.

A three-judge bench of the tribunal headed by Chairperson AM Khanwilkar and comprising Justices Ravi Ranjan and Indermeet Kaur posted the matter for hearing August 8.

The tribunal finalised around 40 issues for argument in the water dispute matter while hearing the case via video-conferencing mode. Odisha has submitted 26 draft issues, Chhattisgarh has 13 issues while Maharashtra submitted three and Jharkhand has submitted one issue for arguments. The state of Odisha also submitted additional documents in favour of their claims in the case, which have been taken on record by the tribunal.

Earlier, the tribunal had asked both the states to finalise draft issues in the original suit filed by Odisha against the state of Chhattisgarh over excess use of Mahanadi water.

Significantly, the Mahanadi tribunal was constituted in 2018 to resolve Mahanadi water dispute among Odisha, Chhattisgarh and other riparian states. However, after almost two years, the tribunal is yet to pass any significant order in the case. The state government had earlier filed an application for interim relief and submissions had been completed in the plea but the tribunal had reserved the order in the interim application.

It is to be mentioned here that Odisha and Chhattisgarh have filed petitions in the Mahanadi Water Dispute Tribunal with respect to sharing of Mahanadi river water. Odisha in its petition claimed that the state of Chhattisgarh has constructed several barrages on the river obstructing the water flow to Odisha. Odisha has sought stay on the construction and operation of six barrages being built on the Mahanadi river and also for maintaining specific flow of water during the non-monsoon months, November to May.