Sambalpur: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Sambalpur has opened registration for its first-ever MBA in Fintech Management, offered in both single and dual degree formats. Eligible candidates can apply from April 25 to May 24 from the official website. The dual degree program allows candidates to earn a certificate in Fintech Management from IIM Sambalpur and an MBA in International Finance from Sorbonne Business School, Paris.

IIM Sambalpur is the first IIM to launch MBA in Fintech Management programmes in collaboration with NSE Academy (a subsidiary of the National Stock Exchange). These programmes cater to candidates interested in understanding the dynamic needs of the financial and technology sectors, claimed the press release. Institution director Mahadeo Jaiswal said, “With a growing number of job openings and a thriving startup ecosystem, the fintech sector presents abundant employment and entrepreneurial prospects. We are launching MBA in Fintech Management to impart specialised skills, knowledge, and experience so that you can start your journey as an entrepreneur or intrapreneur in the blooming Fintech ecosystem”.

The 18-month programme, comprising 17 meticulously crafted courses across three terms, is designed for working professionals and includes a comprehensive curriculum with 17 specialised courses. Considering the blended nature of the programmes, working professionals from Asian and European countries are also invited to apply. The programmes also offer immersion at IIM Sambalpur and with the NSE Academy in Mumbai, as well as International Immersion at Sorbonne Business School, Paris for students who opted for dual degrees. The deadline for submitting the online application is May 24. The applicant should hold a bachelor’s degree or equivalent qualification in any discipline with a minimum of 50 per cent marks. While degrees in any field are accepted, backgrounds in business, economics, mathematics, engineering, computer science or related disciplines are preferred.

IIM Sambalpur programme chairperson DiwaharNadar said, “The MBA in Fintech Management programme features a blended learning approach with online lectures Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays, complemented by in-person sessions at IIM Sambalpur each semester.”

ARINDAM GANGULY, OP