The short film is all about the resolve of the character Debi Prasad Patnaik, a noted theatre director, played by Jayant Santara, to stage a drama against all odds

Bhubaneswar: In a rapidly evolving society, theatre, which had been one of the most popular forms of performing art in the state until a few years ago, now confronts unprecedented challenges. From 3-D movies to YouTube video to smartphones, live theatrical performances now compete with an array of media to get the attention of the audience. Can theatre survive the onslaught of electronic and digital technologies? The viewers have to watch Mahanataka, a short film released on Rath Yatra, to get an answer.

The film is made by Jeypore Film Company (JFC) in collaboration with Panchabati Srujanalaya with theatre as a backdrop. The plot revolves around the declining popularity of stage plays with the audience swaying in favour of other forms of entertainment like films and web series, said the makers.

“The film was premiered March 5 and we had planned to release it on World Theatre Day (March 29) since the film is based on theatre. However, the release date was postponed due to the lockdown triggered by the outbreak of COVID-19. Therefore, we released the film on YouTube channel on the occasion of Rath Yatra,” said producer Sudhakar Patnaik.

Within 24 hours of its release Mahanataka has so far garnered more than 2,000 views, the makers claimed.

The film is directed by Vishal Patnaik and written by producer Sudhakar Patnaik. Tosh Nanda has composed the music while the VFX for the film is done by No Logic Films. It has also bagged an award for Best Editing in two-day long Golden Triangle International Film Festival held at Bhubaneswar February 12.

Elaborating on the plot a little more, the director said, “The film is all about the determination of the character Debi Prasad Patnaik, a noted theatre director, played by Jayant Santara, to stage a play against all odds. Though theatre is seen as a dying art form, Debi always believes that the charm of live theatrical performance can be revived.

“I belong to a place where no one honours the deserving, a culture which is moving away from its roots,” said the film’s director quoting the protagonist Debi.

JFC & Panchabati Srujanalaya’s maiden music video Subharambha won Best Music Video Award at several international film festivals held across the country.

JFC’s other noteworthy productions include Chondalo and Pension which were adjudged best films at Odisha State Tele Film Awards in 2017 and 2018. The latter also bagged Jury’s Choice award at North East International Film Festival 2018 Kolkatta.