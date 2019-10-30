Digapahandi: Villagers of Gunsagar village under Sankhemundi block had to carry the body of a co-villager on a stretcher for 5 km from Adapada Community Health Center in Ganjam district Tuesday due to non-availability of Mahaprayan vehicle (hearse) in the hospital.

The deceased has been identified as Panchanana Nayak, 58, a resident of the village.

According to sources, Panchanan suddenly fell ill Monday morning. His relatives and villagers admitted him in CHC. However, he died while undergoing treatment there.

The hospital authorities asked the family members to take the body back to home, however, they did not arrange a hearse for the same.

Failing to avail Mahaprayan vehicle at Adapada CHC, family members of the deceased were forced to carry the body on shoulders for 5 km to reach Gunasagar village.

Notably, Mahaprayana vehicle service is a highly-subsidised state government scheme which has been made accessible to all. However, non-availability of hearse vehicles has resulted in such incidents.

After the death of the breadearner, his wife Pramila has been in distress and cried for help.

Some people video recorded the scene and uploaded it in social media. After the video went viral, BDO Gayatri Dutta Nayak directed panchyat executive officer to look into the matter and provide necessary help to the bereaved family.