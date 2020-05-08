Puri: After the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) gave its consent for construction of chariots for the annual Rath Yatra festival, the Maharana servitors have started construction of chariots from Friday morning.

After the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya April 26, the servitors had been waiting for the government’s permission to begin construction work.

For this, the Puri Gajapati and Daitapati Niyog appealed to MHA and Chief Minister to allow for the construction of chariots as the pilgrim town comes under green zone and therefore, there should be no restriction on construction activities.

As a result, MHA Thursday gave its consent for the construction of chariots for the annual Rath Yatra held in Puri.

A meeting headed by Puri District Collector Balwant Singh was also held among main servitors of Nandighos, Debadalan and Darpadalan and members of managing committees Thursday night.

In the meeting it was decided that the chariots would be constructed at Rath Khala, a designated site near the temple administration office in front of the Puri King’s palace, and not any public place.

Balwant Singh directed the Maharana servitors not to violate lockdown norms and to maintain social distancing norms while making the chariots.

As only 46 days are left for the Rath Yatra, the Bhoi servitors will also help the Maharana servitors in making the chariots. Rupkar servitors have also reached the Rath Khala.

The district administration sealed Rath Khala using cloths and bamboo sticks.

Maharana servitors said that they have already started the construction of ‘Tumba’ work of the chariots.

