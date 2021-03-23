Mumbai: Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) chief Jaijeet Singh said Tuesday that they have ample proof that Sachin Vaze is involved in the murder of Thane resident Mansukh Hiran. Accordingly the ATS will approach court for custody of Sachin Vaze from the National Investigative Agency (NIA). “We need his custody and will approach the court,” Singh said at a press conference here.

The involvement of Vaze in the murder was established after the ATS seized Monday a high-end car from Daman, an official said Tuesday. However, there is still no clarity as to who owns the Volvo car with Maharashtra registration number. The seized car has been kept at the ATS office in Thane neighbouring Mumbai and forensic officials are examining the car.

After arresting two persons Saturday night in connection with the murder case, the ATS detained a person from Gujarat. He had allegedly provided them SIM cards, officials had said, adding they recovered many SIM cards from the person. The two arrested were suspended policeman Vinayak Shinde and cricket bookie Naresh Gaur.

However, the Volvo is not the only car seized by the investigating agencies. The NIA, which is probing the case of recovery of the explosives-laden SUV close to Mukesh Ambani’s residence, had seized five high-end cars during its probe. Among them were two Mercedes, one Prado, the Scorpio which was used to carry explosives, and an Innova car. The NIA suspects that at least three of the seized five cars were used by Vaze, who was posted as Assistant Police Inspector (API) with the Crime Intelligence Unit (API) when arrested March 13.