Mumbai: The sale of Coronil tablets of Patanjali will not be allowed in Maharashtra without ‘proper certification’. This information was given by Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh here Tuesday. The statement came a day after the Indian Medical Association (IMA) expressed shock over the ‘blatant lie of WHO certification’ for Coronil tablets. Patanjali has claimed that Coronil tablets are evidence-based medicine to fight COVID-19.

The IMA has also demanded an explanation from Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan in whose presence the medicine was launched. However, the World Health Organisation (WHO) clarified that it had not reviewed or certified the effectiveness of any traditional medicine for the treatment of COVID-19.

Without naming anyone, Deshmukh said on Twitter that it was ‘highly deplorable’ that two senior Union Ministers endorsed the drug.

“The #IMA has questioned the said ‘clinical trials’ of #Coronil & WHO refuted the false claims made by #Patanjali Ayurveda for giving any certificate regarding its effectiveness for #Covid19 treatment,” Deshmukh said.

“…Selling of #Coronil without proper certification from competent health organisations like #WHO, #IMA and others will not be allowed in Maharashtra,” the minister added.

Yoga guru Ramdev’s Patanjali Ayurved had said February 19 the Coronil tablet had received certification from the Ayush Ministry as a medicine supporting COVID-19 treatment as per the WHO’s certification scheme.

However, Patanjali’s managing director Acharya Balkrishna later said “We want to clarify to avoid confusion that our WHO GMP compliant COPP certificate to Coronil is issued by DCGI, Government of India and WHO do not approve or disapprove any drugs.”