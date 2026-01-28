The incident occurred when the plane carrying NCP leader Pawar (66) and others was landing in Pune’s Baramati area. Emergency services and senior security officials reached the site, and rescue teams were deployed immediately after the aircraft lost control during the landing phase.

Amid the ongoing elections to the Zilla Parishads and Panchayat Samitis, Pawar was travelling from Mumbai to Baramati to attend a public meeting.

According to reports, there were people at the wreckage site trying to extend help in every possible way, and locals rushed to the spot after seeing the crash-landing.

However, in October 2024, a helicopter intended to pick up his party colleague Sunil Tatkare crashed in Pune, and there have been previous instances of emergency landings in the region due to bad weather.