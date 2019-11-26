Mumbai: Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has called a special session Wednesday of the Legislative Assembly where floor test will be conducted after newly-appointed pro-tem speaker Kalidas Kolambkar administers oath to the 288 newly-elected members, an official said Tuesday. The session will begin at 8.00am in the morning.

Kolambkar was appointed by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari Tuesday evening on directions of the Supreme Court which ordered a floor test Wednesday.

“Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has called a special session of the legislative assembly on Wednesday. The session would begin at 8.00am for the oath-taking ceremony of the 288 members. Following the oath, the pro-tem speaker will call for a floor test,” the official said.

The newly-elected members have not been able to take oath even one month after the results of the Assembly polls were announced, due to political up and downs in Maharashtra.

The state remained under President’s Rule for a period of 13 days between November 12 and November 23 in the wake of no political party able to form a government and the Assembly in suspended animation.

Earlier in the day, ordering a floor test for the Devendra Fadnavis government, the apex court asked Koshyari to appoint a pro-tem speaker and ensure all elected members of the House are sworn in Wednesday itself by 5.00pm.

The ‘Maha Vikas Aghadi’ comprising the Shiv Sena, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Congress, Monday submitted a letter Monday to the governor claiming support of 162 MLAs.

The NCP has announced that Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray would be the next chief minister of Maharashtra.

PTI