Akola: A man Monday shot dead his son when the latter came to him armed with a firearm to discuss a property dispute the two were embroiled in, said police in Maharashtra’s Akola.

An official identified the accused as Baba Bharti, a local politician, and the victim as his son Manish.

“Manish came to his father’s house on Monday morning armed with a firearm saying he needed to speak over the property dispute the two were having. However, Baba Bharti took out a revolver and shot dead Manish when the latter came charging at him while the two were arguing,” he said.

Bharti has been arrested and police teams were at the spot in Jatharpeth Square area to probe further, he added.

PTI