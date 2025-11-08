Mumbai: Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar Saturday alleged that Maharashtra Minister Pratap Sarnaik had acquired a four-acre land parcel, worth around Rs 200 crore, in Mira Bhayandar for Rs 3 crore to set up his educational institute, a charge the latter denied while seeking documentary proof for the claim.

Wadettiwar’s allegations have come days after Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar ran into trouble as the deal for the sale of 40 acres of government land in the upscale Mundhwa area in Pune to Amadea Enterprises, a firm co-owned by his son Parth Pawar, came under the scanner for want of required clearances.

Speaking to reporters, the Congress leader claimed that State Transport Minister Sarnaik had acquired four acres of land worth around Rs 200 crore at Mira Bhayandar near Mumbai for just Rs 3 crore to set up an educational institute.

“Can a minister procure such land for his own educational institute? If this is permissible, then let this be Maharashtra. We will shut our eyes helplessly. Come and see, this is the current situation under their rule,” he said.

Sarnaik, however, denied Wadettiwar’s claim, saying ministers face such allegations frequently.

“Wadettiwar is a senior Congress leader. I expect him to provide documents substantiating his allegations against me. I am also wondering where the said land is and how it is linked to me? It is true that as a minister we face allegations frequently,” he told reporters.

Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule said that he had only heard of the charge but had received no formal complaints.

“These people spend more time making allegations through the media than actually filing complaints. If a complaint is submitted, we can order an inquiry. Look at the recent Pune land case. When the issue was raised, the state government formed a committee and initiated a probe,” he said.