Amaravati: In a horrific accident, at least 13 people were burnt alive, and 15 others were injured as a private travel bus caught fire after colliding with a tipper truck in Andhra Pradesh’s Markapuram district Thursday, police said.

The accident occurred near Rayavaram around 6.30 a.m. when the bus collided with a tipper truck near a stone quarry. Both vehicles were completely gutted in the fire.

There were 35 passengers in the bus belonging to Harikrishna Travels at the time of the collision. Fifteen passengers were injured. They were shifted to the government hospital at Markapuram.

The death toll is likely to go up as the condition of some of the injured is stated to be critical.

The deceased and injured include women and children. Ten passengers had managed to get off the bus immediately after the fire broke out.

The bus was coming to Pamuru in Prakasam district from Hyderabad. The victims were residents of Kanigiri and Pamuru. The tipper was heading to Markapuram from Chimakurthy with a concrete load.

On receipt of information, police and firefighting personnel rushed to the spot and launched rescue and relief. Three fire engines were pressed into service to douse the flames.

Markapuram MLA K. Narayana Reddy, along with senior officials, visited the spot and supervised relief operations.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has expressed shock over the bus accident. He spoke to officials and enquired about the mishap. He directed district authorities to ensure the best possible treatment for the injured.

The Chief Minister directed officials to conduct a thorough probe into the accident and submit a report.

Transport Minister Manipalli Ramprasad Reddy also expressed grief over the mishap. He conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased.

The minister directed officials to ensure the best treatment of the injured.

Minister for Human Resources Development and Information Technology Nara Lokesh also expressed shock over the loss of lives in the bus disaster. He assured the families of the victims that the government will render all possible assistance.