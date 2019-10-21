Nagpur: As many as 59 Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) units and 19 Electronic Voting Machines were replaced in Nagpur district due to glitches Monday as the Maharashtra Assembly elections were under way.

Fifty-nine VVPAT machines, 34 control units and 19 ballot units (EVMs) were replaced due to technical glitches in 12 assembly constituencies of the district, the District information office said.

Voting was going on smoothly across the district, it added.

Meanwhile, in Gadchiroli, a 45-year-old teacher posted on election duty in Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli district died in hospital after fainting while walking towards the voting booth Monday morning, an official said.

Bapu Pandu Gavade, who was heading to the voting booth with a polling party from Dehari base camp, fainted mid-way in the morning near Pursalgondi village of Gadchiroli’s Etapalli area, he said.

“He used to get epileptic fits. He suffered head injuries after he fainted. He was taken to Etapalli hospital first and then to a bigger facility at Chandrapur. Gavade, however, died during treatment,” the official said.