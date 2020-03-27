Mumbai: The number of coronavirus positive cases in Maharashtra increased from 125 to 135 after ten new cases were detected till late Thursday night, Health Minister Rajesh Tope said here Friday.

They include one each from Pune and Kolhapur, besides three from Sangli, four from Nagpur and one from Gondiya.

The Minister added that so far 19 persons have been discharged from various hospitals in Mumbai, Pune and other places, after being fully recovered.

“There are many more cases on way to recovery proving that the disease is curable. We have also tested over 4,200 persons. The strategy is three ‘Ts’ – Tracing, Testing and Treatment’ of the patients,” Tope said.

He said that the state is facing a shortage of blood for the treatment of the patients so people should come forward and donate blood, but by maintaining the social distancing norms.

Tope pointed out that since all flights coming to Maharashtra and other parts of India, besides inter-state travel closed due to the state and national lockdown, now the focus is on locally acquired infections.

“From the new COVID-19 suspects or cases, we are concentrating on those with social contact like families, neighbours, relatives, friends, etc. This emphasizes the need to maintain asocial distancing’ and people must strictly follow it, even when they go out to buy essentials or ration shops,” Tope urged.

The state’s death toll has risen to 5, including two women, both 65, who passed away March 24 and March 26.

Besides, there was a COVID-19 recovered Philippines national who also died, but since the causes were different, he is not counted in the Coronavirus death toll.

IANS